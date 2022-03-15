An officer and a kid almost got killed by a motorist and cyclists can relate

Make eye contact. Wear hi-viz. Pay attention to your surroundings. This is what cyclists are told when they are riding. And yet, driver collisions with cyclists continue, especially in cities.

On Monday, Toronto police opened a new location for cyclists and walkers to report any collisions. Before, if you were involved in a collision, you’d have to travel to the outskirts of the city to report it. On Monday, it was announced cyclists and pedestrians will be able to report any collisions at a new kiosk in the downtown area. Despite initial optimism, it still made many think of the many cyclists who have been hit or killed.

David Shellnutt, also known as The Biking Lawyer, continues to be concerned for motorists not being held accountable. “If a cyclist reports a collision at the centre and the driver is at fault, what steps will be taken to investigate and lay charges where appropriate?”

This video from Maryland displays just how bad distracted driving, or reckless driving, has become. The motorist is not only not paying attention to the crosswalk, nearly killing the officer and child, but also clearly speeding in a school zone.

Most cyclists deal with this every day.