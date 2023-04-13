Another vehicle has jumped a barrier…this time in Toronto

A Toronto truck was spotted mounting a bollard on Thursday and it has Cycling Twitter confused. You may recall the Most Famous Barrier In The World incident that took place at the end of March in Vancouver. Jill Bennett, a radio host posted a photo a vehicle stuck on a yellow barrier.

“Hey City of Vancouver, this is second incident I’ve seen caused by these useless ‘slow street’ barricades installed last month. They don’t slow down traffic; they cause crashes and traffic chaos.”

And thus, the Twitter ratio began in all its glory. The gazillion responses made light of same backwards logic that motorists use when cyclists are hit. Why isn’t the truck using a bell or wearing bright colours? Where was its helmet?

How fast did the driver need to be going?

ErnieandCheeto tweeted the photo of the incident with an incredulous caption. (Side note, did you know that the original Cheetos mascot was a rodent named Cheetos Mouse in 1971? Our boy Chester Cheetah, took over in 1986. Like, who wants a mouse to represent your snack brand?)

“How fast was this driver moving towards the Broadview and Danforth intersection to make it up and this far along the bollard? The biggest blind spot on these massive trucks and suvs is over the front of their hood.”

How fast was this driver moving towards the Broadview Danforth intersection to make it up and this far along the bollard? The biggest blind spot on these massive trucks and suvs is over the front of their hood! #TOpoli #saferstreets #VisionZero #notsafe4bikesTO @TheBikingLawyer pic.twitter.com/FjA5doOgRG — cheeto&squirrels mum (@ErnieandCheeto) April 12, 2023

The barriers are important

TransitJakeTO made a great point in response to the tweet about the recent trend of cars getting all hopped up on barriers. “I keep seeing these videos and photos of big SUVs getting caught on these new bike lane curbs cities have been installing the past few years and think they’re great at showing why they’re so important.”

(Here’s another fast fact about Cheetos since we’re on the topic. Did you know there’s a name for the orange dust that the snacks make? It’s called “cheetle.”)

In conclusion: