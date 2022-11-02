TikTok has showed us even Tour de France stage winners get SlowPassed at lights

Turns out, even former pros have to deal with the same stuff we do. Everyone has a different reason for riding. Whether you’re into it for racing, commuting or group riders, each person has a different purpose for riding, but we all love the joy of cycling. That also means some ride faster bikes than others, or some are taking it a little easy on their way to work. And that’s fine.

But it also means that when you’re riding, you pay attention to other cyclists, after all, we’re all in this together, right?

Some folks won’t be riding the same speed across town, and that’s fine. That means you’re going to have to safely pass other riders, or they will have to pass you. In a city, that can be tricky on a narrow bike lane, of course. Sometimes you may find yourself going onto the road, looking over your shoulder and making sure there are no cars, and then jumping back in.

It can be super frustrating if you pass another rider, who’s going a little slower than you, only to have the pull up beside you…or worse, ahead of you, at the light.

The SlowPass or DoublePass is not just annoying and illogical–since you’re just going to have to pass them again, but it also means you have to perhaps have to do a risky move and ride into traffic to get ahead of them.

Turns out, even former pro Jakob Piil from Denmark has to deal with it. Piil, winner of the semi-classic Paris Tours, as well as stage 10 of the 2003 Tour de France, recently posted a clip where someone did just that: went around him at light–which means he will just have to pass them again.

In the clip, the Dane asks other riders if they are familiar with this annoying behaviour. “Do you know when you stop for a red, and someone pulls up again and you have to overtake them again? Thankfully it’s Friday and the weekend so it’s all good.”