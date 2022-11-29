Laughing motorist knocks cyclist off bike on purpose in Ireland

An Irish motorist recorded a horrifying incident of him hitting a cyclist, laughing the whole time.

The cyclist was left with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Irish Mirror.

The rider was on his bike in the afternoon on Sunday when the driver deliberately hit him.

In the 12 second video, the motorist is is heard mocking the cyclist. “See him on the bike, look.” This follows a loud noise as he drivers his car into the rider, and he continues to laugh.

Irish police are currently investigating the disgusting incident.

In a statement to the Irish Mirror, authorities said they are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a bike.

“The cyclist was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

Here’s the video of the incident.