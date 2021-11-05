Look how fast this parking officer can give tickets to cars in bike lanes

Many cities across Canada are enjoying a huge surge in commuting by bike. COVID19 has had politicians and planners rethinking their transportation strategies, and investing millions of dollars in expanding cycling infrastructure. The result has been many more Canadians riding to work or for errands. At the same time, many more people are ordering food and goods online, so there is an increasing amount of delivery trucks.

More and more, cyclists are noticing that those delivery trucks park illegally in bike lanes, creating a dangerous alternative. If you can’t ride in the bike path, you may find yourself risking your ride in traffic. Thankfully, there are Parking Enforcement Bicycle Patrol Officers like Erin Urquhart.

The Toronto worker rides daily by bike, ticketing cars or vans parked illegally. Most of the time she finds the culprits in bike lanes.

What a beautiful day to be riding on the 1st of November. Can it stay this mild all winter please ⁉️ what was not desirable was this unoccupied car blocking the Bloor E #bikeTO. Unacceptable $150 tag served. Park for convenience,expect to pay the price pic.twitter.com/66rep3VPVY — PEO Erin Urquhart (@TPS_BikeHart) November 2, 2021

Urquhart has become somewhat of a celebrity on TikTok, with 104,000 people following her daily as she tickets illegally parked vehicles. As you can imagine, she is kept quite busy riding across the busy streets of Toronto, tracking down blocked bike lanes.

Good afternoon. A miserable day out there with all this rain ☔️ 😒but I’m still out there riding and patrolling #bikeTO. It’s my favourite (*sarcasm*) when a driver tells me sitting in their car parked illegally “but it’s raining”🤨 I never noticed ?!? Gerrard/ Yonge $150 x2 pic.twitter.com/vLT615Lzfj — PEO Erin Urquhart (@TPS_BikeHart) October 26, 2021

What’s most impressive is just how fast she can ticket someone. Check out this video below where she pulls out her ticket console, while in motion, and manages to give the delivery truck a ticket in less than a minute.