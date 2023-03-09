North Vancouver woman dies after being hit by dump truck

A woman in her 40s is dead after a crash involving a dump truck in North Vancouver. The woman was hit while cycling on Monday morning when the driver of the dump truck turned right. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 23rd st, mid-morning on Monday. First responders performed first-aid, but the woman died on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the crash to contact North Vancouver RCMP.

A problematic intersection. Another dump truck. Another death.

Monday’s death occurred at an intersection that has an extensive history of crashes, many resulting in injuries or fatalities.

Every individual life lost is its own distinct tragedy. The circumstances of this death – a commercial truck making a right turn and hitting a cyclist – are frustratingly familiar. Similar crashes have resulted in fatalities across the country in recent years. In fact, just last year Vancouver voted to make side-guards mandatory for city-owned heavy trucks after the death of 28-year-old Agustín Beltrán.

Similar fatalities have taken place many times, including in Toronto in 2021 and in twice in two days in Montreal and Toronto a couple of years before that.