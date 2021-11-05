Parents sue driver who killed their 10-year-old, as well as City of Vaughan for $7.5M

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who was killed by a driver while riding her bike in Thornhill, Ont., is suing both the owner of the vehicle, and the City of Vaughan. The lawsuit is $7.5 million and is for, what they believe, was an entirely preventable collision, according to the CBC.

Nikita Belykh was riding her bike home from swimming with a friend at the North Thornhill Community Centre on the morning of Sept. 1. She was cycling along the sidewalk on Pleasant Ridge Avenue, near Highway 7 and Dufferin Street, when she was hit by a driver in their SUV.

The parents of Belykh, Mike and Natalia Belykh, are demanding answers about what led to the crash that killed their daughter. They spoke to the media Thursday at the memorial site that was erected for their daughter. Nikita Belykh was looking forward to starting school in September, the family said. “Please, be careful. Know if you’re driving a vehicle, you have a weapon—and you can destroy somebody’s life, somebody’s hopes, somebody’s future,” Mike Belykh told reporters on Thursday. “No parent should have to endure such a terrible loss.”

The lawsuit claims that the driver was not only distracted, but driving well over the speed limit. It further alleges that the City of Vaughan of being guilty of negligence. As of Friday, the claims have not been proven in court.

Following the tragedy, Natalia Belykha said that her family has remained heartbroken beyond words.

“You have no idea how our lives are destroyed right now. We have no idea how to live, what to do, what’s the plan in the future,” her mother said. “I just want to have answers. That’s why we’re here today. How that happened and who is going to be responsible for it.”