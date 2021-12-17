The bike bus movement is spreading

If the weather is nice, it’s always more fun for a kid to ride their bike to school. It’s also a healthy way to get some exercise. But with more and more traffic and aggressive drivers, it can be a scary prospect for parents to consider.

In Barcelona, there’s a simple but clever way to get kids to ride their bikes safely to school. They call it Bicibús, or bike bus. The “bus” consists of a rolling caravan of kids riding to school with some parents acting as chaperones and ride leaders.

Something special is happening in Barcelona. It started last month when some parents organized a bike ride to school for just five kids. Now entire neighborhoods are joining. They call it Bicibús – or Bike Bus. pic.twitter.com/qIxsQEervG — Zach Klein (@zachklein) October 18, 2021

How it works

At the start of each week the organizers post a route so parents can bring their kids to join the ride on their way to school. It’s not just for one school. but several in the area. This way kids from a variety of schools can ride together in the safety of a highly visible, rolling enclosure. Many on the Internet thought it was a great way to keep kids safe, but wondered how it would be received in other places of the world.

Is this the future for kids riding bikes safely?

The bike bus system has popped up in San Francisco. In the same fashion, parents will escort a group of children to school. By creating a large, visible group, they take over roadways for the kids, creating a rolling enclosure that is safe and effective.

The #BikeBus concept is rapidly spreading. A moment for children and families to experience how streets can support true freedom! 😍 This is the first blissful ride in #SanFrancisco where @LukeBornheimer rides with @eillieanzi & @desertflyer and others.pic.twitter.com/EGAdrRvD4z — Cycling Professor 🚲 (@fietsprofessor) December 17, 2021

In Shawlands, Scotland, the bike bus movement is alive and well.

So much festive cheer on the #bikebus today. Last one of the year, and what a time we’ve had the last couple of months. See you all in the new year bike bussers! 🚲🛴🎄🧑‍🎄 pic.twitter.com/snQe1gjOaC — Shawlands Bike Bus (@BikeBusShaw) December 17, 2021

They’ve even made a map to co-ordinate pick-ups.

Morning bike bussers! New extended route from this Friday. Join us at a stop or just on the route. 🚲🛴 pic.twitter.com/DNZid5Ab96 — Shawlands Bike Bus (@BikeBusShaw) November 29, 2021

The Oranmore, Ireland version of the bike bus uses Twitter to communicate to parents in order to organize rides.