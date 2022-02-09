The convoy truck driver who tried to run over a cyclist has been fired

The driver of a truck who seemed to brush a bike rider at a convoy protest on Saturday has been fired, according to a report by Global News. The event took place in downtown Vancouver, where there was a large gathering to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions relating to the pandemic.

At the protest, a sizeable group of cyclists halted that city’s anti-mandate protest in its tracks. As the trucker protest rolled toward downtown Vancouver it was met by several dozen cyclists and counter-protestors on foot.

Following the event, a video was posted on Twitter, which shows the truck driver seeming to drive past a cyclist. The cyclist was part of a counter protest and was attempting to get in the trucker’s way. At the last second the rider moves, but the truck still brushes the cyclist.

"Freedom" includes being able to use your massive vehicle as a weapon without consequence. Is this professional truck driving? Are these the truckers crying for support? This could have gone so very wrong. (h/t @gnb) https://t.co/od12dGWPhR #bikeyvr pic.twitter.com/ajIJl3HtBp — Anthony Floyd (@AnthonyFloyd) February 6, 2022

On Monday, the Vancouver Police department confirmed that they were aware of the incident. Following that, the truck driver’s company confirmed thata the driver had been fired. Dustin Van Dokkumburg of Van Dokk Transport Ltd said that the company did not support the actions of the driver. “This action was not permitted by us and we cannot stand behind it,” Van Dokkumburg said in the sttement.

There are currently several protests going on across the country, at the US borders in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, as well as the larger convoy protest in Ottawa.