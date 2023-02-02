This parking enforcement officer ticketed a truck for being ridiculously dangerous

Toronto parking enforcement officer Erin Urquhart rides the streets daily giving tickets to cars and trucks parked illegally. Many of her citations go to vehicles parked in the many bike lanes in the city. It’s not just about them breaking the law, it’s also about motorists creating dangerous situations for vulnerable road users. When someone blocks the bike lanes, that means a cyclist has to risk riding in traffic, often without being able to see what’s up the road.

Urquhart recently saw a truck and trailer parked in a contra-flow lane. Contra-flow lanes are are created to allow cyclists to ride in the opposite direction of motor vehicle traffic. They therefore convert a one-way street into a two-way street. One direction is for motor vehicles and bikes, and the other is reserved only for bike riders.

Many contra-flow lanes are popping up in Canada, and cyclists appreciate the added safety of being able to use side streets to traverse cities. It also means that riders don’t have to take busy roads to get around.

But if something is blocking the contra-flow lane, it creates a potentially perilous situation for riders. Check out Urquhart as she not only gives a ticket, but explains just why this sort of behaviour is not good for cyclists in cities.