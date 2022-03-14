There is a new collision centre in Toronto for pedestrians and cyclists

Toronto police are opening a new location for cyclists and walkers to report any collisions. Before, if you were involved in a collision, you’d have to travel to the outskirts of the city to report it. On Monday, it was announced cyclists and pedestrians will be able to report any collisions at a new kiosk in the downtown area.

The location of the new collision centre is 9 Hanna Avenue in Liberty Village and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

David Shellnutt, also known as “The Biking Lawyer” is optimistic that this helps cyclists who can’t drive up to North York but at the same time, wary of a negligent and dangerous drivers continuing to get a pass.

“We encourage cyclists involved in all collisions, even seemingly minor ones to report at the centre,” Shellnutt said. “Proper documentation of collisions with motor vehicles can impact how infrastructure is developed and lead to safer streets.”

ATTENTION #BIKETO beginning today @TorontoPolice will offer cyclists/pedestrians a downtown location to report collisions (9 Hannah Ave). But if you're injured ensure police attend the scene. The Biking Lawyer LLP team will provide thoughts & guidance on this tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/LPVro76q33 — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) March 14, 2022

At the same time, Shellnutt is concerned that with this new reporting centre police will not attend the scene of all cycling and pedestrians’ incidents involving automobiles, even though they are required to.

“What is the impact on ticketing and penalty if an officer does not come to the scene? If a cyclist reports at the collision centre instead of waiting at the side of the road? He saked. “Will TPS still issue tickets to negligent and dangerous drivers or does this convenient collision centre come with the cost of dropping penalty numbers?

This part of Richmond scares me when I ride by. Cyclists get pinched into car traffic & it's unclear if pedestrians walk in or outside the construction. Add snow banks… Someone will get hurt here. @311Toronto is this construction area safe and properly signed? @NotSafe4BikesTO https://t.co/FbDArvnODa — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) March 14, 2022

Two years ago, In 2020, Toronto cops responded to 32 major collision involving cyclists, including four deaths, as well as 126 collisions involving pedestrians, of which 21 died.