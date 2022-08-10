This transport truck demonstrated the proper way to pass a cyclist

Giving a cyclist plenty of room is key for road safety. Although in many places there are laws mandated about overtaking someone riding, not everyone obeys them. Depending on where you live, it’s usually around a meter. Failure to do so can result in a fine or even demerit points. Of course, it’s unclear if this law is ever enforced.

Either way, if a car has an extra lane, it’s a good idea to move into it to give the cyclist the most space available. As any rider will tell you, there’s nothing more terrifying than a car buzzing by you at full speed. Plus, if the cyclist deviated from their line to avoid a pothole, and were unaware said car was approaching, well, it can be a very dangerous situation.

In this clip below from the U.K. you can see a large truck showing the best way possible to give a rider room. They move entirely into the other lane, which means the cyclist has plenty of space. Even if the vehicle was a coupe or hatchback, it always make sense to do the same.