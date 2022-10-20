Toronto cyclists are fed up with a frozen ‘pond’ on a bike path

Cycling in most parts of Canada during the winter can always be challenging, but riding in snow sure is better than riding over ice. There’s a section in the west end of Toronto that cyclists are calling the “Bloordale Pond.” It’s called that because that particular sector of the bike lane is always flooded over, and when it freezes, it becomes slicker than your local pond hockey league.

According to a report in BlogTO, Toronto resident Shari Kasman has been trying to let the city know about the dangerous portion of the track for months. It wasn’t even as bad of an issue, according to Kasman, until the city strangely placed a yield sign right beside the bike lane. So now riders can’t even avoid the watery mess.

New neighbourhood cabbages will surely draw our attention away from garbage-filled Bloordale Pond that the city refuses to take care of pic.twitter.com/bQ8Tjkxpjx — Shari Kasman (@smkasman) September 28, 2022

Kasman said that the flooding occurs as a result of insufficient draining. Worse still, last winter the “pond” froze over and created a mini hockey rink for cyclists to dangerously traverse.

And that wasn’t a one-time thing. Apparently, the pond freezes over so often that it’s even listed on Google maps.

BlogTO contacted the City of Toronto to see if anything was ever going to be done. The response was that a crew had investigated the situation and is working on some sort of solution.

“In the interim, bike lane sweepers will be cleaning and draining this location more often to make sure it’s safe and passable until a permanent fix is installed.”