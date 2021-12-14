Why aren’t more kids riding their bikes this year

Fewer kids are cycling, according to a new study. 36 per cent of all primary school children did not ride at all this year, as shown by research by the bike company Raleigh. The British bike maker polled over 2000 parents of UK primary school children and most parents believe cycling is too dangerous for kids.

It’s the exact opposite for adults who ride. Ralph Buehler and John Pucher conducted a study in 2020 and found that overall growth for cycling in the USA is exactly the same for the past two decades, which perplexed them. Research has shown that many more adults are riding their bikes nowadays. But upon closer inspection, the two researchers realized the cause. They noticed a very concerning trend. “Despite an increase in cycling among adults, there has been a dramatic decline in the amount of time children spend walking and biking each day,” The study found. “From 2001 to 2017, there was a 34 per cent in the number of trips made by walking each day among children ages 5 to 15, and a 55 per cent drop in their daily cycling trips, according to the researchers’ calculations.

Raleigh UK spokesperson Michelle Jakeway was also baffled by the numbers in London. “Most adults will remember the sense of freedom riding a bike brought them and we saw once again just how much happiness cycling can bring during the lockdowns,” she said. “And we’ve seen record numbers of grown-ups getting on two wheels. So, it’s a real shame to see that many kids aren’t getting to experience that too. The simple joy of cycling, and the health benefits it can bring, should be encouraged and open to everyone.”

In other countries, parents are coming up with clever solutions to allow their kids to ride to school and feel safe.

In Barcelona, there’s a simple but clever way to get kids to ride their bikes safely to school. They call it Bicibús, or bike bus. The “bus” consists of a rolling caravan of kids riding to school with some parents acting as chaperones and ride leaders.

At the start of each week the organizers post a route so parents can bring their kids to join the ride on their way to school. It’s not just for one school. but several in the area. This way kids from a variety of schools can ride together in the safety of a highly visible, rolling enclosure.

In Canada, there have not been any recent studies about the number of kids riding versus adults. But according to the Canadian Red Cross, “three out of four children in Canada have a bike.”

The Red Cross says cycling is great exercise and a way for children to learn responsibility. Parents and caregivers should encourage biking while stressing safety, including mandatory use of properly fitted and secured helmets.