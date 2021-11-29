Yeah cars still don’t belong in bike lanes

Driving in a bike lane is never a great thing to do, unless in some very specific circumstances where you use it as a turn lane. But when it’s rush hour, and there’s a ton of cyclists riding home, it’s really really bad.

Vehicles in bike lanes can create super dangerous conditions for cyclists. Bike riders are either forced into traffic to fend for themselves, or worse, may not even see the car until it’s too late.

It seems that with increased traffic as a result of people returning to the office in New York, some car users may need a refresher about what belongs in a bike lane. Here’s an easy answer: bikes.