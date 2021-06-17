After the Olympics, will national champion Karol-Ann Canuel retire?

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

National road race champion Karol-Ann Canuel has held the maple-leaf jersey since 2019 – thanks to the pandemic. In this episode, she speaks about why it’s somewhat just that she still has the jersey that she’s so proud to wear.

Canuel has been competing since she was 11. She came up through the influential Club cycliste d’Amos. She was fifth at the junior world championship road race in 2006. She has seen women’s road cycling evolve from the final days of races such as le Tour de Grand Montreal and le Tour de PEI to where it is today, a much more professional discipline. Still, there are things Canuel feels are missing in the Women’s WorldTour

In late May, Canuel had just helped her teammate Anna van der Breggen take a stage win and the race overall at the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas. Soon after, Canuel left for altitude to train for the Tokyo Olympics. Find out what’s ahead for this rider who has stood on the podium here in Canada and on the world stage. Will Canuel continue to race beyond 2021?