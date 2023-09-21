Go behind the scenes at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Derek Gee reveals a heartwarming story about how he came under the spell of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal. Isabella and Ava Holmgren, two stars of cyclocross and cross country, find themselves with race duties in Montreal. Canadian Cycling Magazine’s photographer takes a hit. Plus, heartbreak for some Canadians at their home races. All these tales and more are mixed with tips about how you can plan your visit to Quebec’s largest cities to take in the races to their fullest next year.

Also, check out Nick Iwanyshyn’s photos from the races.

Plus, scandal! An Israel-Premier Tech rider had St-Hubert ribs in the lead-up to the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

Episode Highlights

6:39 13-year-old Derek Gee, a ride from Ottawa to Montreal and Thomas Voeckler’s gloves

14:16 Benjamin Perry on the significance of the GPCQM

29:41 Pan Am champ Pier-André Coté breaks down the Quebec City race soon after finishing

40:31 How the 2026 road world championships course in Montreal is shaping up.

46:51 A few laps in the Team Canada car at the GP Montreal. It’s not a car race!

1:01:17 Charlotte of the Ottawa Bicycle Club and her bottle basketball net.

1:02:49 An old friend of the pod, and former co-host, makes an appearance.

1:06:54 Success for Charlotte!

1:07:28 Ava and Isabella Holmgren have a job to do at the GP Montreal.

1:12:21 In this case, it was No. 1 that affected Derek Gee.