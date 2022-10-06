How a judgement on U.S. Postal rocked Canadian cycling

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

On Oct. 10, 2012, almost 10 years ago, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) released its reasoned decision, a comprehensive investigation into doping by Lance Armstrong and other members of the U.S. Postal Service and Discovery Channel cycling teams. The document brought charges against Armstrong and supported USADA’s call to strip Armstrong of his results, including his seven Tour de France wins. The reasoned decision sent reverberations up to this side of the U.S./Canada border. Michael Barry provided USADA with a signed affidavit detailing his doping practices during his career.

In this episode, former president of Cycling Canada John Tolkamp looks back at the volatility in cycling 10 years ago and how he struggled with the information that was coming to light, officially. He also speaks about his organization’s attempts to clean up the sport. Tolkamp is both an insider in the world of cycling, but also a cycling fan who was working his way through tough revelations about Barry and, later, Ryder Hesjedal.