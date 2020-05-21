SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

On this day, eight years ago, Ryder Hesjedal was in the midst of the final rest day of the Giro d’Italia. He had worn the pink leader’s jersey for three days, lost it, got it again and lost it once more before that rest day. Hesjedal was still in a good position overall, but could he really win the Italian Grand Tour against the explosive Joaquim Rodríguez? Listen to this interview with Hesjedal as he discusses the race in detail, the composition of his Garmin-Barracuda team and the complexity of the penultimate stage in which a new rival appeared and all the others seemed to leave the outcome of the race solely in the hands of the Canadian.

