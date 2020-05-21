SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

On this day, eight years ago, Ryder Hesjedal was in the midst of the final rest day of the Giro d’Italia. He had worn the pink leader’s jersey for three days, lost it, got it again and lost it once more before that rest day. Hesjedal was still in a good position overall, but could he really win the Italian Grand Tour against the explosive Joaquim Rodríguez? Listen to this interview with Hesjedal as he discusses the race in detail, the composition of his Garmin-Barracuda team and the complexity of the penultimate stage in which a new rival appeared and all the others seemed to leave the outcome of the race solely in the hands of the Canadian.

Hesjedal Giro Assisi
Joaquim Rodríguez and his Team Katusha put Ryder Hesjedal under pressure during Stage 10 of the 2012 Giro d’Italia to Assisi. After three days in the pink jersey, Hesjedal would lose it to Rodríguez. Image: Sirotti
Ryder Hesjedal Passo Giau 2012 Giro d'Italia
Ryder Hesjedal rides on Passo Giau during Stage 17 of the 2012 Giro d’Italia. He’s with other race favourites: Domenico Pozzovivo,
Joaquim Rodríguez, Ivan Basso and Michele Scarponi. Image: Sirotti
Ryder Hesjedal 2012 Giro d'Italia Stelvio
Ryder Hesjedal isn’t able to shake Michele Scarponi and Joaquim Rodríguez on the Stelivo, the final climb of Stage 20 in the 2012 Giro d’Italia. Image: Sirotti
Ryder Hesjedal Giro d'Italia Stage 21 time trial
Ryder Hesjedal finishes the final time trial on Stage 21 of the 2012 Giro d’Italia. His time put him 16 seconds ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez for the overall win. Image: Sirotti
Ryder Hesjedal Giro d'Italia trofeo senza fine
Ryder Hesjedal holds the Giro d’Italia’s trofeo senza fine after winning the Italian Grand Tour. Image: Sirotti

