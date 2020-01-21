Podcast: Canadian pros preview the Hoogerheide cyclocross World Cup
Maghalie Rochette, Michael van den Ham, Ruby West and Aaron Schooler share stories and insights into the final event of the UCI series
January 21st, 2020 by Canadian Cycling Magazine | Posted in Podcast | Tags: spotlight
iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS
From drunk fans to a course that’s muddy even when it’s dry, listen to tales of the Hoogerheide cyclocross course and its atmosphere during the World Cup. This Sunday, Canadian champions Maghalie Rochette and Michael van den Ham will compete in the final event of the CX World Cup series. Ruby West, the under-23 Pan Am champ, will also be there. Hear what they have to say about the Dutch race. Also, CX veteran Aaron Schooler has a story about how hard it can be simply getting from the team tent to the course.
“A cool thing is that if you spend a week in the Netherlands before or after the race in Hoogerheide, there are a bunch of forests that are awesome to train for cyclocross,” says Rochette. For example:
View this post on Instagram
Biggest of thank you goes out to you @katiefncompton !!! Thanks for letting me play with you and for showing me around your amazing playground. You rock. Today was GREAT. 🤘🏼Fun was had, hard work was done, and more importantly, as @gagnoncx said, no supplements were taken. #cxfever #cleansport #nosupplement
The Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast thanks Ontario Creates for its support.
Please rate and review the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast wherever you get your episodes.
Subscribe today to The Cycling Magazine Podcast
Other ways to listen: Spotify | Tunein | RSS feed