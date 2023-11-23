Home > Podcast

Six stars of Canadian cyclocross

As the national championships approach, Isabella Holmgren, Rafaelle Carrier, Evan Russell, Sidney McGill, Luke Valenti and Michael van den Ham take stock of their seasons

Photo by: Nick Iwanyshyn/Courtesy (Rafaelle Carrier)
November 23, 2023
Cyclocross nationals is just a few days away. The competition is returning to Victoria as are many of the athletes who competed at last year’s event. In this episode of the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast, six riders not only reflect on the significance of nationals, but also look back at their races so far this year, as well as what lies ahead.

There are former and current national champions—some of them multiple-time winners—Pan Am champions, champions in other disciplines and even a world champion. Two are actually not racing in Victoria, but their stories provide important context for nationals.

In all the interviews—with Michael van den Ham, Sidney McGill, Luke Valenti, Evan Russell, Rafaelle Carrier and Isabella Holmgren—the stars of CX reveal what it means to be Canadian cyclocross racers and discuss the challenges they face as they practise that muddy art.

Isabella Holmgren
Isabella Holmgren races in Rochester, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2023. Image: Nick Iwanyshyn
Evan Russell
Evan Russell takes on the Bear Crossing GP in Victoria, on Nov. 27, 2022. Image: Nick Iwanyshyn
Luke Valenti
Luke Valenti shoulders his bike at the World Cup in Waterloo, Wisc., Oct. 13, 2023. Image: Nick Iwanyshyn
Michael van den Ham
Michael van den Ham with his family in Rochester, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2023. Image: Nick Iwanyshyn
Sidney McGill
High-fives with Sidney McGill in Rochester, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2023. Image: Nick Iwanyshyn
Rafaelle Carrier
Rafaelle Carrier

