A team of six started a winter bikepacking trip, only three finished

In March 2023, Nick Khattar and five others embarked on a 1,340-km bikepacking trip from Terrace, B.C., to Haines, Alaska. The riders pedalled hardtails and pulled trailers with splitboards strapped to them. They planned to ride, snowboard and record their adventures for a film. Not far into the trek, the team faced harrowing close-passes by trucks on the narrow highway. There was also bad weather, mechanical issues and the fatigue that comes with riding hard with heavy loads in the cold. Then, a true crisis happened in Jade City, B.C., about the halfway point of the trip. Three team members wouldn’t go on to Alaska.

Listen to this extended interview with Khattar as he unpacks the trip. Also, find out what made the difficult journey completely worth it.