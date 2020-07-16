Listen: Steve Bauer and the last time a Canadian led the Tour de France

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

This year marks three big anniversaries for Steve Bauer. The Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast has covered his oh-so-close second-place finish in the 1990 Paris-Roubaix and the 1980 Olympic boycott that affected him and other Canadian athletes. Thirty years ago this summer, Bauer got into the leader’s jersey at the Tour de France, just like he had in 1988. It’s a feat that we haven’t seen since. Also, he did it in a way that you just can’t duplicate anymore.

RELATED Watch: Steve Bauer remembers the 1988 Tour de France