Top Canadian cycling stories of 2023

World championship wins in two disciplines, a repeat rainbow jersey on the track, World Cup wins in downhill and cross country, a Tour de France stage win, a Monument victory and more—there were a lot of big performances by Canadian riders this past year. In this episode, Canadian Cycling Magazine‘s editors—Matthew Pioro, Matt Hansen and Terry McKall—present their top-five lists. You won’t believe what some of the editors cut, just to whittle their lists down to five top stories from 2023.

You can also listen back to interviews with the year’s biggest newsmakers: