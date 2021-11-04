Was this Guillaume Boivin’s best season ever?

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

If you’re on top of your Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast listening, you’ll recall that Guillaume Boivin was on this past summer. He was in the midst of his first Tour de France, while also looking forward to his first Olympic appearance. He was on track for a very good season. And then, things got really good. In mid-September, he won his second elite national road race championship. Later that month, he got a top-20 result at the world championships. Then, Boivin had a fantastic ride at Paris-Roubaix, finishing ninth, which is one of the best results by a Canadian ever at the Hell of the North. Could this have been his best season ever? In this episode, the Montreal rider on Israel Start-up Nation looks back at the highs, and heartbreak, from the 2021 road season.