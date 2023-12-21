Year-end cycling inspiration with Sami Sauri

SUBSCRIBE Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Dirty Reiver, Migration Gravel Race, bikepacking in the mountains of Turkey and Across Andes—these are some of the big rides that Sami Sauri took on this past year. In this episode, Sauri goes in-depth into how she managed these events. She talks about her gear choices for gravel races, and how she’s adapted to the way gravel racing is evolving. Sauri is also an accomplished photographer who brings her camera along on her rides. Learn why there’s never a conflict between Sauri’s two passions—cycling and photography—except for one time.

Listen to this extended interview with Sauri (above), presented with the support of YT Industries. Recently, YT released a 30-minute documentary about Sauri’s Migration Gravel Race, “The Wildest Gravel Race in the World.” Check out the doc (below) and her one-of-a-kind YT Szepter gravel bike (also below) that she received for the challenging ride in Kenya.