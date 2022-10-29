Betsema wins Ruddervoorde again in the first round of the Superprestige series

Denise Betsema repeated as winner of the Ruddervoorde, Belgium round of the Superprestige series on a warm Saturday afternoon. Betsema triumphed in the opening round of the 2022-2023 series after three third places and three fourth places in the young season.

The Superprestige is the second-most, er, prestigious ‘cross series after the World Cup. Last year there were seven rounds, as one was cancelled. Lucinda Brand rolled to an easy series victory by earning six wins, Betsema the only rider that prevented a clean sweep by taking the technical Ruddervoorde race. All eight rounds in 2022-2023 are in Belgium.

Brand would miss Ruddervoorde with a hand injury. There were also no Marianne Vos, Puck Pieterse, World Cup leader Fem van Empel or any Canadians.

Inge van der Heijden claimed the hole shot on Lap 1. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado took her wheel. Betsema moved up by taking a different line on a steep little hill. The riders ran through the taxing sand pit. The first 2.8-km circuit was done in 7:25. Brit Zoe Backstedt was 17 seconds back.

Betsema took over the pacemaking on Lap 2. Van der Heijden, Alvarado and Annemarie Worst made up the rest of the leading quartet. Worst’s slide out forced her to chase. Alvarado always seemed to be yo-yoing at the back.

Van der Heijden climbed back into the driver’s seat at the start of Lap 3 of 6, but Betsema wasn’t having it. The gap to Alvarado grew, but she didn’t have much worry about losing a podium position, as Worst and Marion Norbert-Riberolle were far back.

Betsema vs van der Heijden continued at the business end of the race on Lap 4, the duo keeping Alvarado at arm’s length and heading into the penultimate lap with a 17-second gap.

Betsema pushed away at the start of the penultimate lap and started catching riders.

Van der Heijden had 10 seconds to make up on the bell lap, but a bike change complicated this challenge. The 777 rider had to be satisfied with her third podium of the season.

The second round is in Jaarmarktcross on Remembrance Day in Niel.



2022-2023 Superprestige, Round 1, Ruddervoorde

1) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 44:25

2) Inge van der Heijden (The Netherlands/777) +0:32

3) Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) +0:51