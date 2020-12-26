Brand claims penultimate round of Superprestige series in a sprint

Lucinda Brand continued her fine 2020-2021 ‘cross season at Saturday’s Boxing Day Superprestige race in Zolder, winning a four-up sprint to take eight of her last 11 races. Brand leads Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado by three points in the GC. Ruby West was the top Canadian at 20th. Maghalie Rochette took the round off.

Before Saturday, six rounds had been raced in the Superprestige series, with Rochette 12th overall, 7th in the Boom round her best showing. Brand, winner of the last four rounds, led Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado by two points in the GC. Alvarado won the first two rounds.

Annemarie Worst came back from a break to lead early on Lap 1 but it was Inge van der Heijden leading a small group over the line.

Lap 2 saw the usual suspects, Brand and Alvarado, take over the front. Worst, van der Heijden and Denise Betsema were able to join them. Alvarado fell while carrying her bike over the planks. At the end of the second circuit, Brand and Worst led, Alvarado and van der Heijden seven seconds back and Betsema in between.

Lap 3 of five was where the others dumped van der Heijden on an uphill section, but on Lap 4 she was able to come back, albeit momentarily.

Brand attacked immediately at the beginning of the bell lap, just as a trio of chasers were about to make contact. Not only could she not rid herself of her groupmates, but the chasers also made the junction. Brand kept pushing, her greatest rival of 2020, Alvarado, able to hang tough.

It came down to a four up sprint between Brand, Alvarado, Worst and Betsema. Brand nailed it.

The last 2020-2021 Superprestige race is February 6 in Middelkerke.



2020-2021 Supersprestige Series, Round Six, Zolder, Elite Women

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Telenet Baloise Lions) 40:38

2) Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) s.t.

3) Annemarie Worst (The Netherlands/777) s.t.

20) Ruby West (Canada/Proximum-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT) +2:55

25) Sidney McGill (Canada) +3:56

31) Siobhan Kelly (Canada) +5:23