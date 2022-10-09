Eli Iserbyt continues to roll in the World Cup, winning 2022-2023 series opener in Waterloo

He took the World Cup last year after winning half of the races, and on Sunday Eli Iserbyt claimed the first of 14 rounds of the 2022-2023 UCI Cyclocross World Cup at Waterloo, Wisconsin in a gallop. Iserbyt was also the winner last season in Waterloo. Riders from Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal triumphed in both elite races on Sunday. Michael van den Ham was the top Canadian.

The conditions of the nearly 3 km circuit was dry and fast. As in the elite women’s race, there was little action in the pits.

Cyclocross is back with the first round of the #CXWorldCup in Waterloo 🇺🇸. Can 🇧🇪 Iserbyt make it another American party? Will 🇳🇱 Brand be able to take revanche after last year? Enjoy your evening, and if you’re not interested yet in this sport, give it a chance tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZsVZQ0iuQg — Domestique (@Domestique___) October 9, 2022

The Canadian contingent was Hugo Brisebois, Trevor O’Donnell, Noah Ramsey, Brody Sanderson, Cody Scott, Benjamin Sweet, Luke Valenti, Michael van den Ham, Alexandre Vialle and Alex Woodford.

Iserbyt and last season’s World Cup runner-up Michael Vanthrourenhout were ready to race. There was no Wout Van Aert nor Mathieu van der Poel nor Tom Pidcock.

European champion Lars van der Haar snagged the hole shot. Iserbyt squirmed by him in a corner. Toon Vandebosch grabbed his wheel. Van der Haar and Daan Soete made up the rest of a leading foursome. The string lengthened in the second half of Lap 1. Van der Ham was 21st.

Iserbyt tried to drop the others and finally succeeded, heading into Lap 3 with a 9-second gap over a big chase. Iserbyt’s lead stabilized at 13 seconds on Lap 4. The main chase was Laurens Sweeck, Vanthourenhout, Thibau Nys and van der Haar. Van den Ham was 22nd.

Sweeck distinguished himself as Chase 1 going into Lap 5 of 9. He was 10 seconds in arrears as Lap 6 began. Van der Haar, Vantourenhout and Nys vied for the final podium spot.

The gaps were big enough on the bell lap that the competition for third was the only one left. Van der Haar would round out the podium.

The second round is next Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

1) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 1:02:09

2) Laurens Sweeck (Belgium/Crelan-Fristads) +0:34

3) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +1:18

22) Michael van den Ham (Canada) +4:03

30) Brody Sanderson (Canada) +5:32