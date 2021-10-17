Eli Iserbyt wins second career Jingle Cross, Michael van den Ham 18th

Belgian Eli Iserbyt won his second Jingle Cross on Sunday, earning his second 2021-2022 World Cup round out of three on a warm day with dry conditions in Western Iowa. Iserbyt extended his lead in the World Cup to 24 points. Canadian Michael van den Ham had his best 2021-2022 World Cup race out of the three in the U.S.A., placing 18th.

The Canadian contingent

There were five Canadians in the elite men’s race in Iowa City: Michael van den Ham, who was fifth in Friday night’s elite men’s UCI C1 race; Hugo Brisebois; Matt Leliveld; Lief Rodgers and Brody Sanderson. Unlike the first two rounds in the U.S.A., the elite men raced before the elite women.

Quinten Hermans took the hole shot on Lap 1, teammate Corne van Kessel on his rear wheel. Hermans led the charge up Mount Krumpit. There was still a long line midway in the opening circuit. A bit of separation came after Lars van der Haar took over the lead. Van den Ham was 27th.

With van der Haar still at the front, a group of five moved ahead on Lap 2. Iserbyt, Michael Vanthourenhout, Ryan Kamp and Hermans made up the rest of the quintet. Toon Aerts and Jens Adams worked to latch on.

On Lap 3 of 10 Hermans returned to the front and started to ask the questions. Only Iserbyt could answer. The duo’s closest pursuers were Vanthourenhout and van der Haar. Van den Ham had moved up to 25th, while Brody Sanderson was 35th.

Vanthourenhout and van der Haar made it back at the beginning of Lap 4. The foursome had 9-seconds over Aerts and Adams.

Van der Haar kept insisting on climbing Mount Krumpit first. Aerts powered over to make a quintet on Lap 5. Vanthourenhout did very well not to biff when he got cross-rutted.

Iserbyt got loose on Lap 6. Hermans nabbed him. The two were six-seconds ahead of the chasers going into Lap 7. Van den Ham had sliced through the string and was 16th. A relaxation of the pace saw the chasers return. Van der Haar put a little daylight between himself and the others. A crash on the planks resulted in a dropped chain for Hermans.

Iserbyt, van der Haar and Vanthourenhout crossed the line together going into Lap 8. Vantourenhout fell back to join Aerts in pursuit. Iserbyt then accelerated away from van der Haar, heading into the penultimate lap with a 5-second gap.

By the bell lap the Belgian had put two more seconds behind himself and the chasing Dutchman. Vanthourenhout and Aerts scrapped for the final podium spot, and Vanthourenhout dashed away to stand on the third step.

The fourth round is next Sunday in Zonhoven, Belgium



2021-2022 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Round 3, Iowa City

1) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 59:11

2) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:11

3) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen) +0:31

18) Michael van den Ham (Canada/Easton-Giant-Garneau) +2:26

33) Brody Sanderson (Canada)

36) Matt Leliveld (Canada)

38) Hugo Brisebois (Canada)

39 Lief Rodgers (Canada)