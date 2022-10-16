Fem van Empel prevails in killer finish at Fayetteville World Cup

Current World Cup leader Fem van Empel and last year’s World Cup winner Lucinda Brand did battle for the second consecutive Sunday in Fayettville, Arkansas, this time joined by Annemarie Worst. In a thrilling sprint finish, van Empel won her second consecutive round. Canada’s Katelyn Walcroft climbed from 28th to 13th over the course of the race and Siobhan Kelly was 14th.

The Canadian contingent was Christiane Bilodeau, Jenaya Francis, Ava and Isabella Holmgren, Siobhan Kelly, Sidney McGill and Katelyn Walcroft.

Tomorrow athletes take on CX World Cup number ✌️ in Fayetteville 🇺🇸 Will Ava & Isabella Holmgren step on the U23 podium once again? 2️⃣e Coupe du Monde de cyclocross aux 🇺🇸 demain! Est-ce que les soeurs Holmgren pourront remonter sur le podium U23? 📸 Bill Schieken pic.twitter.com/1FXFXp3DXh — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) October 15, 2022

Helene Clauzel seized the hole shot after the start, with Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in Position 2 on Lap 1. Denise Betsema took over the front before the big climb. Clauzel continued as the only non-Dutch rider in the leading group, which soon began to break up. Betsema and compatriot Inge van der Heijden completed the first 3 km lap in 7:10, seven seconds ahead of van Empel, Brand, Clauzel and Annemarie Worst. McGill was 10th and Isabella Holmgren 11th.

Worst, van Empel, Clauzel and Brand joined Betsema and van der Heijden on Lap 2 of seven. Betsema kept pushing but at the end of the lap the leading group slowed, allowing Alvarado to come back to them on Lap 3. Alvarado had to pit for the second time. Brand took over the front and started to break up the group. McGill was 14th.

Alvarado had to catch up once more on Lap 4. Brand tried to take her leave of the others on the technical part of the course. Van Empel hustled to grab Brand’s wheel. Betsema chased solo and the three crossed the line seven seconds ahead of van der Heijden and Worst. McGill was 14th and Ava Holmgren 15th.

Betsema saw the race go away from her after she had a chain issue on Lap 5.

Kelly was 13th and Walcroft 14th at the end of Lap 5. Brand and van Empel led van der Heijden, Worst and Betsema going into the penultimate lap. Van Empel surged clear but Brand fought back over a kilometre.

Five Dutch riders heard the bell together: Brand, van Empel, Worst, Betsema and van der Heijden. McGill was 13th and Ava Holmgren was 14th. Van Empel attacked again and only van der Heijden couldn’t hang. At the top of the big climb van Empel went again. Worst was in Position 3 and after lagging a bit she returned. Brand led around the final corner but van Empel came around the left side for the victory.

The next round is next Sunday in Tabor, Czech Republic.

2022-2023 UCI World Cup Round 2 Fayetteville

1) Fem van Empel (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 50:05

2) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:01

3) Annemarie Worst (The Netherlands/777) +0:02

13) Katelyn Walcroft (Canada) +3:12

14) Siobhan Kelly (Canada) +3:13

18) Isabella Holmgren (Canada) +4:11

26) Ava Holmgren (Canada) +5:44