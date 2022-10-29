Iserbyt makes late surge to lead Superprestige series after opening round victory

Eli Iserbyt had to come back on the penultimate lap to win Saturday’s first round of the Superprestige cyclocross series in Ruddervoorde, Belgium. It was the Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal rider’s fifth triumph of the season and third consecutive Superprestige Ruddervoorde victory. Lars van der Haar, who raced impressively, was undone by a flat tire.

The Superprestige is the second-most, er, prestigious ‘cross series after the World Cup. Last year there were seven rounds, as one was canceled. 2021-2022 Superprestige champion, Eli Iserbyt won three races in a row, Wout Van Aert took two straight, and van der Haar and the suspended Toon Aerts claimed one each. All eight rounds in 2022-2023 are in Belgium.

Cameron Jette was the lone Canadian in the race and he came 38th.

Toon Vandebosche claimed the hole shot on Lap 1, leading out on the fast course. Separation occurred in the string at the tricky off-camber section. Quinten Hermans, van der Haar, Michael Vanthourenhout and Kevin Kuhn followed. Laurens Sweeck and Iserbyt didn’t have great starts. Hermans was first to complete the 2.8-km circuit at 6:42.

Iserbyt had wriggled his way closer to the front by the start of Lap 2. Hermans continued to act as the locomotive of the train with Vanthourenhout on his six.

Vanthourenhout took his turn at the front on Lap 3 of 9, his teammate Iserbyt in Position 5. Vanthourenhout opened a gap back to van der Haar and Spaniard Filipe Orts. Van der Haar joined Vanthourenhout and then crossed the line 9 seconds ahead of Orts, Iserbyt, Hermans, Sweeck and Kuhn.

Lap 4 saw van der Haar take his leave of Vanthourenhout. The European champion’s lead heading into Lap 5 was 17 seconds. Iserbyt, Sweeck, Hermans, Vanthourenhout and Vandebosch made up the podium seekers. Iserbyt lit out after van der Haar on his own, but Sweeck sewed up the gap. Van der Haar started lapping riders.

Sweeck thought it best to avoid getting the ol’ one-two from Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout by riding at the front on Lap 6. He then made a surge that only Iserbyt could match. Sweeck was 21 seconds in arrears of van der Haar at the line, having opened a gap on Iserbyt in the sand.

With van der Haar running free on Lap 7, the main competitive focus was on Sweeck vs Iserbyt. Again, Sweeck was stronger in the sand.

Van der Haar took a new machine heading into the penultimate lap. Suddenly, lead was in peril. Iserbyt moved ahead of Sweeck before the sand and then whipped by van der Haar, who had a rear flat tire.

Sweeck dropped van der Haar off at the pits on the bell lap. Iserbyt was showered in confetti 12 seconds ahead of Sweeck.

The second round is in Jaarmarktcross on Remembrance Day in Niel.



2022-2023 Superprestige, Round 1 Ruddervoorde

1) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 58:03

2) Laurens Sweeck (Belgium/Crelan-Fristads) +0:12

3) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:31

38) Cameron Jette (Canada)