Joris Nieuwenhuis powers through Val di Sole snow to first World Cup victory

He has taken two consecutive rounds of the Superprestige series in the last month, but on Sunday Joris Nieuwenhuis earned the biggest win of his career, conquering the snowy course of Val di Sole, Italy. Both Val di Sole elite races were claimed by riders claiming their first Cup victories. Fifth place Eli Iserbyt kept the series lead at its midway point.

The Situation Before Sunday

Pim Ronhaar and Iserbyt had both earned a brace of World Cup wins in the first six rounds. Iserbyt, the most recent victor in Flamanville, France, led Ronhaar at top of the standings by 34 points. Iserbyt was the only winner of a 2023-2024 World Cup round to race Italy.

Joris Nieuwenhuis, winner of the last two Superprestige rounds, took the hole shot on Lap 1, one of only two riders to stay on his bike early on the course. Niels Vandeputte was on his six. These two dashed clear of the pack. Joris then snuck away, building a 10-second gap by the line. Iserbyt was in the final podium position.

Vandeputte worked on his deficit on Lap 2 of 7, watching for Nieuwenhuis to make an error. Laurens Sweeck was one of the fellows competing with Iserbyt. Vandeputte was 15 seconds in arrears after two circuits.

By the start of Lap 4, Nieuwenhuis was half a minute clear. Joran Wyseure replaced teammate Sweeck in Position 3, with Iserbyt, Michael Vanthourenhout and Sweeck chasing the final podium spot. Vandeputte was 47 seconds in arrears by the end of the circuit. Could he keep the runner-up position?

Wyseure’s main competitor for the final podium spot became Vanthourenhout. Vandeputte kept Wyseure at arm’s length going into the penultimate lap.

It was as-you-were on the bell lap. Nieuwenhuis was the king of the snow.

The next round is next Sunday in Namur, where Tom Pidcock will make his World Cup season debut.



2023-2024 UCI Cyclocross World Cup, Round 7, Val di Sole

1) Joris Nieuwenhuis (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 1:00:07

2) Niels Vandeputte (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1:01

3) Joran Wyseure (Belgium/Crelan-Corendon) +1:33