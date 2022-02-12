Lars van der Haar takes Superprestige series finale, Iserbyt wraps up first title

Eli Iserbyt might not have won Saturday’s Superprestige series finale, but he wrapped up his first career overall title by coming runner-up. Iserbyt also earned the 2021-2022 World Cup title. The day’s winner was Lars van der Haar, who added the victory to a World Cup round triumph, European title and silver medal at Worlds this season.

Going into Saturday’s race Iserbyt led Toon Aerts by four points at the top of the standings. Aerts took the opener in Gieten before Iserbyt won three in a row. Wout Van Aert earned the next two wins before the Diegem round was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Aerts seized the hole shot but another Toon, Vandebosch, wanted to lead the string on Lap 1. Aerts sifted down the line a bit. Iserbyt, Aerts, Daan Soete and Michael Vanthourenhout were the closest chasers to Vandebosch at the line.

It would be Soete who would sew things up early on Lap 2. Van der Haar, Jens Adams and Laurens Sweeck worked to bridge. The pack at the business end of the race was a septet heading into the third circuit.

Van der Haar grabbed the reins on Lap 3. Iserbyt hit a root and crashed. Van der Haar started to work for Aerts but Iserbyt wouldn’t relent. In fact, Iserbyt, Aerts and van der Haar made up the leading trio at the end of the lap.

Van der Haar dashed away at the start of Lap 4 and Iserbyt found his tire, but Aerts was unhitched. With Aerts and Vanthourenhout closing in, van der Haar skipped away again. Aerts and Vanthourenhout were 26 seconds in arrears at the end of the fourth circuit and Iserbyt was still chasing.

It was on the fifth of nine laps that van der Haar put a chasm between himself and the World Cup champion. Vanthourenhout put Aerts in his rear view mirror and joined Iserbyt. Van der Haar started lapping riders.

When Aerts made it back to the Pauwels Sauzen duo on Lap 6, Vanthourenhout attacked. The Sauce Boys couldn’t get rid of Aerts, who went to the front of the chase.

With three laps to go and van der Haar 53 seconds clear, the main competition became the podium battle. Aerts made a thrust on Lap 7 to put real estate between himself and Iserbyt. Iserbyt came back but Vanthourenhout lagged.

On the bell lap, Iserbyt stuck it to Aerts on the long, soft climb. Aerts couldn’t respond. Aerts, last year’s winner, would finish third on the day and second overall; his consolation will come on Sunday when he nails down his first X2O title in Brussels.

2021-2022 Superprestige Series, Round 7, Gavere

1) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 59:08

2) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +1:08

3) Toon Aerts (Belgium/Baloise Trek Lions) +1:40