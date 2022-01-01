Maghalie Rochette returns to racing, earns eighth at X2O Trofee in Baal

Canada’s Maghalie Rochette has bounced back from a week of illness that saw her climb off the bike at the Dendermonde World Cup and then miss Superprestige Heusden-Zolder and the Azencross round of the X2O Trofee. On New Year’s Day, Rochette came eighth in the muddy Baal, Belgium round of the X2O Trofee at the Sven Nys cycling centre while compatriot Sidney McGill had her best result since 12th in the Val di Sole World Cup race. Lucinda Brand won once again, closing the GC gap to Denise Betsema to 46-seconds as the competition reached its midway point.

Rochette took the first elite women’s hole shot of 2022 and led through the mud until the midway point of Lap 1 when Fem van Empel and then Brand took over. Betsema, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Annemarie Worst also moved passed the Canadian. Rochette found herself in the main chase, with Alvarado, Betsema, Brand and van Empel forging ahead. The heavy conditions made for a 11:14 first lap and big gaps between the riders.

Van Empel began to lag on Lap 2 and soon it was Brand and Alvarado exchanging blows up front. Brand splatted into the mud at the midway point of the second circuit, but she kept up with Alvarado. Betsema kept the duo in sight and crossed the line only 8 seconds in arrears.

Rochette entered the penultimate lap in the eighth that she would keep at the finish line. Alvarado got caught up in the mud and Brand was able to forge clear for the middle third of the circuit. Betsema kept away from Worst in a bid to podium and not lose too much time to Brand in the overall competition. Rochette had three Americans to stave off for the eighth position.

When Brand heard the bell, she had six seconds over Alvarado. Everyone pitted for the final lap. Alvarado pulled Brand back. Alvarado emerged from an especially muddy section in the lead but the world champion battled ahead again. The duo ran into lapped riders and Alvarado got held up and wasn’t able to catch her Dutch rival again. Brand’s victory was her 14th of the season. Two runner-up spots in X2O Trofee races are Alvarado’s best results this season.

The next round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee is January 5 in Harentals, Belgium.



2021-2022 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 4, GP Sven Nys, Baal

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 44:28

2) Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) +0:04

3) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:37

8) Maghalie Rochette (Canada) +2:25

14) Sidney McGill (Canada) +5:33

41) Christiane Bilodeau (Canada)