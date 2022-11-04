Home > Cyclocross

McGill and Rochette share Pan Am CX podium

Big comeback for the Canadian champ

November 4, 2022
Canada had a really big day at the 2022 Pan American cyclocross continental championships on Friday. Sidney McGill and Maghalie Rochette shared the elite women’s podium. While the duo couldn’t stop U.S.A’s Raylyn Nuss from repeating her 2021 win, they did finish second and third.

McGill and Rochette’s medals follow just hours after Ava Holmgren won the junior women’s race, with Isabella Holmgren and Ian Ackert adding more medals for Canada in the junior racing.

Breakthroughs and comebacks

Friday’s podiums are big results for both McGill (Onebike Racing) and Rochette (Specialized / Feedback Sports). For McGill, it is her first major result since moving up to elites. The 23-year-old Alberta rider has several national titles to her name as an under-23 and one previous elite podium, a third at the C1 race Kings CX. But earning silver at a continental championship elevates what has already been a solid USCX campaign for the Canadian this fall.

For Rochette, finishing third is an impressive comeback after a self-imposed six-week break from racing. The two-time Pan Am champ opted to sit out much of the fall to try to recover from the effects of illness during the summer. Her podium Friday confirms that was a wise decision and is a big sign that the Canadian national champion’s season looks to be back on track.

Holly Henry (Instfund Racing) added an 11th place to the Canadian results. The Victoria, B.C. rider had a solid season on the road and, with a strong result at Really Rad Friday, will be one to watch when the Canadian national championships land in her home town on Vancouver Island in a few weeks’ time.

Katelyn Walcroft (Hardwood NextWave) was the final Canadian in Friday’s elite women’s race, finishing on the lead lap in 20th.

Results: 2022 Pan American cyclocross continental championships (Falmouth, Mass. – November 4)

Elite Women

1 NUSS Raylyn Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 48:02
2 MCGILL Sidney ONEBIKE RACING 48:15 +13
3 Rochette Maghalie Specialized / Feedback Sports 48:28 +26
4 KILLIPS Austin nice bikes 48:30 +28
5 BERNSTEIN Caitlin nice bikes 49:40 +1:38
6 WERNER Emily Ken’s Bike Shop 50:11 +2:09
7 GILBERT Sunny Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 50:32 +2:30
8 ANTHONY Crystal Liv Racing Collective 50:47 +2:45
9 LEGGE Regina Competitive Edge Racing 50:55 +2:53
10 RUBINO Rachel nice bikes 51:25 +3:23
11 HENRY Holly Instafund Racing 51:29 +3:27
12 MEGALE Anna Comp Edge Racing 51:40 +3:38
13 MALIK Jennifer Smanie p/b Paradise Garage 51:47 +3:45
14 RUSCH Katherine BikeReg|Share Coffee 52:05 +4:03
15 USHER Anne Team S&M 52:19 +4:17
16 POWER Danielle Corner Cycle 52:29 +4:27
17 LUPIEN Leslie Apex Velo – Velocio 52:40 +4:38
18 AGNEW Kaitlyn pedalpowertraining.com 53:06 +5:04
19 COLEMAN Kimberly Green Mountain CX 53:37 +5:35
20 WALCROFT Katelyn Hardwood Next Wave 54:38 +6:36
21 AUDRAIN Ivy Squid Bikes 37:34 -2 LAPS
22 JORDAN Rachel Carytown Bicycle Company p/b Brambly Park 38:31 -2 LAPS