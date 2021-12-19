Michael Vanthourenhout beats Pidcock in Namur to take first 2021-2022 World Cup victory

Michael Vanthourenhout won the first round of last year’s truncated World Cup season, and on Sunday he took his first 2021-2022 World Cup victory, beating Tom Pidcock, who triumphed on Saturday’s round in the Netherlands. After the closed course in Rucphen, the Namur atmosphere was loud and rowdy. World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt had a mediocre race, placing fifth, but he still has a healthy 90-point lead over Vanthourenhout at the top of the table. Canada’s Michael van den Ham came in 45th.

You can watch the 2021-2022 UCI ‘Cross World Cup at FloBikes.

There was no Wout Van Aert or Mathieu van der Poel at Namur.

Quentin Hermans was on fire at the start of Lap 1, handing the long climb well. Toon Aerts and Isertbyt were close on his heels. Iserbyt came to the front before the adverse camber and then Aerts took over. Aerts pushed clear while Iserbyt sifted down to eighth behind Pidcock. Vanthourenhout led the pursuit, while Iserbyt continued to look uncomfortable. Pidcock was up to third. Michael van den Ham was 40th after the first circuit.

Going into Lap 2 of 7, Aerts had a 14-second gap back to Vanthourenhout, Hermans and Pidcock, the pursuing trio having dropped Iserbyt and Corne van Kessel. Aerts continued to pry out more time at the business end of the race. Hermans put daylight between himself and Vanthourenhout and Pidcock.

All the riders pitted at the beginning of Lap 3. Toon Aerts biffed at the bottom of a rooty drop but carried on in the lead. Pidcock reunited with Hermans and then surged away. Hermans was soon out of a podium position as Vanthourenhout passed him, and he had to change a shoe in the pits. Van den Ham was 46th.

Pidcock caught Aerts midway through Lap 4 and Vanthourenhout was closing the gap too. A puncture for Aerts far from the pits meant his victory bid was over. Vanthourenhout made the junction with Pidcock before the end of the lap.

Aerts still had a good lead over Hermans in the podium race. Pidcock dropped Vanthourenhout on Lap 5, but a fall for the Brit on the off-camber section saw the Belgian catch up. Vanthourenhout had the bit between his teeth. Van den Ham was up to 45th.

Pidcock and Vanthourenhout took fresh bikes at the start of the penultimate lap. Behind, Aerts was successfully fending off Hermans’ podium drive. Vanthourenhout led Pidcock by only a couple of seconds. The Brit crashed again.

When he heard the bell, Vanthourenhout held a 12-second lead, and his buffer grew over the lap. Cheered on by the fans, Vanthourenhout stumbled on the off-camber. He wouldn’t be denied a famous victory.

The next round is in Dendermonde, Belgium on Boxing Day. Pidcock, Wout Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel might finally square off.

2021-2022 UCI ‘Cross World Cup, Round 12, Namur

1) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:08

2) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:36

3) Toon Aerts (Belgium/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:51

45) Michael van den Ham (Canada)