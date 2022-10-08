Pan Am cyclocross championships already have a new venue

Within four days of officially canceling the Pan American cyclocross championships in Costa Rica, the event has a new venue. Under the guidance of Josh Peacock, Director of Marketing and Events at Cycling Canada and now the Interim President of the Pan American Cyclocross Commission, 2022 Pan Am’s will still happen. And, now, the event will be much closer to home for Canadian riders.

A Costa Rican cancelation

Pan Am’s were originally scheduled to take place in San José, Costa Rica on November 5-6 this year. It was going to be the first time since the event’s inception back in 2014 that it would have taken place outside of North America. Organizers were forced to cancel when the Costa Rican government decided that no events could be held in the planned venue, Parque Viva. Local organizers were unable to find another suitable venue on short notice, PACC went out looking for a new host.

A Really Rad solution

Just days after the official cancelation, Pan Ams have a new home. The Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross, a long-running New England event, will take over hosting duties from Costa Rica. The new venue couldn’t be better suited to take over Pan-Ams. It takes place on the same weekend, Nov 5-7, and will already be on many racer’s calendars as the grand finale of the USCX national cylocross series.

Pan American championship racing will take place on Friday, November 5 at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth, Massachusetts. That will kick off three days of racing at the Really Rad weekend. Events continue with a UCI C1 event on Saturday and a C2 on the Sunday.

Full Press Release from Pan American Cycling Confederation

The Pan American Cycling Confederation is pleased to announce that the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross, hosted in Falmouth, Massachusetts, USA, has been selected as a replacement host for the 2022 Pan American Cyclocross Championships. This news follows an official release on Tuesday October 4th, outlining the cancelation of the event originally scheduled to take place in Costa Rica.

“We are thrilled to announce the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross as the host organization for our 2022 Pan American Cyclocross Championships” said Josh Peacock, Interim President of the Pan American Cyclo-cross Commission. “The organization behind the event, in close collaboration with USA Cycling, were quick to respond and adapt following the cancelation announcement of the originally planned event in Costa Rica. Given the event’s reputation and calendar placement, the collaboration with Really Rad was an easy choice.”

“Cyclocross in New England has a long and storied history.” Said Adam Sykes, Race Director of the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross. “The Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross is honored to continue that tradition. In addition to being the final race of the USCX, we are excited to add the 2022 Pan American Cyclocross Championships to our block of races.”

“We are honored to share the exciting news that the United States will be hosting the Cyclocross Pan-American Continental Championships this year as part of the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross,” continued Brendan Quirk, President & CEO of USA Cycling. “USA Cycling was proud to play an integral part in securing this event and we are excited to add another high-level cyclocross event to the U.S.”

The 2022 Pan American Championships will take place on Friday November 4th at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth, Massachusetts. The addition of the UCI Continental Championship sanction will compliment the existing weekend racing program, consisting of a UCI C1 event on Saturday November 5th, and a UCI C2 event on Sunday November 6th to wrap up the USCX Cyclo-cross Series. Pan American Champion titles will be awarded in Masters categories 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65+, alongside titles in UCI categories Junior, U23 and Elite. For more information on the event, including registration and technical guide (updates coming soon), visit www.reallyradcx.com.