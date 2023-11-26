Pim Ronhaar king of the Irish mud at Dublin World Cup

Pim Ronhaar was the master of mud at Sunday’s fifth round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Dublin, Ireland, beating Laurens Sweeck in a thrilling conclusion. It was Ronhaar’s second World Cup victory of the season, having been tops at Dendermonde. Eli Iserbyt kept the series lead, 19 points ahead of Ronhaar.

The Situation Before Sunday

Four different chaps had won the first four rounds: Thibau Nys, Lars van der Haar, Ronhaar Iserbyt. Iserbyt led the absent van der Haar by a single point going into Dublin. There were fewer elite men than elite women in Ireland.

Niels Vandeputte snatched the hole shot on Lap 1, but Iserbyt, who was victorious in Saturday’s round of the X2O Trofee, took control. Nys was fifth and Ronhaar 12th. Nys surfed through the sand and emerged on the other side at the front. Toon Vandebosch and Ryan Kamp were doing well in the slop, but Iserbyt’s crash made Kamp go down as well.

Nys and Vandebosch went into the second lap with a five-second gap over Iserbyt, Ronhaar, Kamp and eight others. Nys tried to push on before the string grew too long. Kevin Kuhn became Nys’ closest pursuer. Most ‘crossers were riding the sand. Eye protection whipped through the air at the pits. Suddenly it was Nys and Iserbyt who were clear. Sweeck and Ronhaar vied for the final podium spot. The long string was spun but once more Nys surged away.

On Lap 3 of 7, Iserbyt continued to power the chase, Nys’ teammate Ronhaar in Position 3. Nys was just clear of Iserbyt by the line.

Now Nys dragged along a sextet containing Iserbyt, Ronhaar and Sweeck. The race was turned on its head when Sweeck’s teammate Joran Wyseure took over the front and Jens Adams chased. The sextet finished Lap 4 together.

Ronhaar went to the front and Iserbyt pursued, Sweeck in the final podium position. Nys didn’t have as much snap in the heavy conditions; Wyseure and Adams also were out of contention. Sweeck punctured.

By jumping the planks on the penultimate lap, Iserbyt drew Ronhaar closer, but the sand opened the gap again. Ronhaar pitted but Iserbyt did not. Sweeck returned. When he heard the bell, Ronhaar’s advantage was three seconds.

Ronhaar accelerated again on the bell lap. Sweeck dropped Iserbyt and looked to take the win. Ronhaar had to keep his cool. Sweeck forced his way past with 500 metres to go. Ronhaar went around the outside before the finishing straight and took the famous, filthy win.

The next round is next Sunday in Flamanville, France.

2023-2024 UCI Cyclocross World Cup, Round 5, Dublin

1) Pim Ronhaar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +57:17

2) Laurens Sweeck (Belgium/Crelan-Corendon) +0:02

3) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:20