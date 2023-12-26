Puck Pieterse snaps van Empel’s win streak at Gavere World Cup

Puck Pieterse took her first victory of the season in Tuesday’s tenth round of the 2023-2024 UCI Cross World Cup in muddy Gavere, Belgium, ending Fem van Empel’s undefeated season and 13-race winning streak. Runner-up Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado kept the series lead. There were a few Canadians in Gavere racing their first European contests of the season.

The Situation Before Tuesday

With three wins in her pocket, Alvarado led Lucinda Brand by 67 points at the top of the standings. Fem van Empel had also taken a hat trick but she had missed six rounds. There was no Maghalie Rochette nor Sidney McGill in Gavare, but Ava Holmgren, Madeleine Pollack, Siobhan Kelly, Katelyn Walcroft, Nico Knoll, Lily Rose Marois, Aislin Hallahan, and Rafaelle Carrier comprised the Canadian contingent.

Marie Schreiber claimed the hole shot on Lap 1. Pieterse took over on the first off-camber section. Brand, Alvarado, van Empel, Schreiber and Zoe Backstedt were the closest pursuers. Pieterse went down in the mud but kept a slender advantage before the pits. Alvarado distinguished herself in the chase pack. Another fall from Pieterse meant that Alvarado took over the front. The World Cup leader and Pieterse finished the first 2.9-km lap in 10:34, Brand and van Empel +0:17. Ava Holmgren was 22nd.

At the beginning of Lap 2, everyone took another clean bike. Pieterse slipped away from Alvarado, while van Empel separated herself from Brand. Brand came back to the world champion. Puck led by five seconds at the end of the second circuit. Holmgren moved up one spot to 21st.

On Lap 3 of 5 Alvarado kept close tabs on Pieterse, but the former ran places where the latter rode. The pit crews were very busy on Tuesday. Again, van Empel shed Brand. A dozen seconds separated Alvarado from Pieterse at the line. The world champion was half a minute back. Holmgren was now 20th.

Pieterse added to her lead on the penultimate lap. Van Empel drew Alvarado closer. Holmgren slipped a few places to 24th.

On the bell lap, Alvarado had to avoid van Empel, but the series leader couldn’t resist the world champion. Brand, who looked pained on Tuesday, was out of the podium race. Pieterse took one last clean machine and had time for an exuberant celebration.

The next round is Saturday in Hulst, the Netherlands.

2023-2024 X2O UCI World Cup, Round 10, Gavere

1) Puck Pieterse (The Netherlands/Fenix-Deceuninck) 55:09

2) Fem van Empel (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) +0:28

3) Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +0:47

23) Ava Holmgren (Canada) +8:33

31) Rafaelle Carrier (Canada) +10:43

36) Nico Knoll (Canada)

41) Aislin Hallahan (Canada)

51) Lily Rose Marois (Canada)

52) Siobhan Kelly (Canada)

60) Katelyn Walcroft (Canada)

DNF) Madeleine Pollack (Canada)