Rochette bounces back with 10th in Namur World Cup

After disappointment on Saturday’s Rucphen round of the World Cup, Canadian champion Maghalie Rochette bounced back with 10th place at a muddy Namur, Belgium course on Sunday. Lucinda Brand claimed the Namur round of the World Cup for the fourth time in her career on Sunday, the victory also her fourth win of the 2021-2022 series. After the silence of the Rucphen race, the Namur crowds were loud and rowdy.

You can watch the 2021-2022 UCI ‘Cross World Cup at FloBikes.

It was a climber’s course that ascended up to the citadel. There was an infamous off-camber section and plenty of mud. After winning on Saturday, Marianne Vos didn’t race Sunday.

Tomorrow's race in Namur is all about finding balance on a technical course.. Let’s go! 🙌 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/rrBxstX3TK — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) December 18, 2021

The Canadian Contingent

There were 16 Canadians racing in the five contests at Namur. In the earlier races, Ava Holmgren had the best Canadian result, finishing 7th in the Junior women’s run, while her twin Isabella was 17th. Jenaya Francis came in 20th and Kiara Lylyk was 28th. Luke Valenti was the best Canadian in the Junior men’s race, and his compatriots Ian Ackerk, Ian Woodford and Sasha Renaud Tremblay placed 45th, 46th and 60th respectively. In the men’s U23 race, Matthew Liliveld came in 42nd and Hugo Brisebois came in 46th.

The women started Lap 1 on the long, cobbled, muddy climb. Three times a winner in Namur, Brand immediately took the lead. Rochette was around 20th. Denise Betsema was closest to Brand on the muddy roots and then made the junction. Puck Pieterse was in Position 3. Annemarie Worst and Eva Lechner were fourth and fifth and Rochette was 12th after the opening circuit.

Brand dropped Betsema just before going into Lap 2. A fall for Betsema interfered with her pursuit. Rochette overhauled a Belgian to assume 11th; the Canadian was in a big pack of riders. Brand finished the second circuit 15 seconds ahead of Betsema and 45 seconds ahead of Pieterse. Rochette was ninth, +1:20, while Sidney McGill was 30th.

The World Champion continued to whip the thick mud into a froth on Lap 3 of 5. Pieterse found Val di Sole winner Fem van Empel threatening her podium spot. Brand lapped Canada’s Katelyn Walcroft. Rochette was still ninth.

Brand still had a 14-second lead going into the penultimate lap. Pieterse carved out a 30-second gap over Helene Clauzel in her podium bid. Rochette was trading ninth back and forth with Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado. Brand had enough of a gap to take a brief mud wallow.

Brand heard the bell while kicking mud off her shoes and pedals. Alvarado was sliding her way up the ladder, joining vam Empel as Pieterse’s main podium threat. In the end Brand won easily, Betsema had little trouble securing second and Pieterse took yet another World Cup podium.

The next round of the 2021-2022 World Cup is Boxing Day in Dendermonde, Belgium.



2021-2022 UCI ‘Cross World Cup, Round 12, Namur

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 53:07

2) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:20

3) Puck Pieterse (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) +1:16

10) Maghalie Rochette (Canada/Specialized) +1:56

29) Sidney McGill (Canada) +6:14

64) Siobhan Kelly (Canada)

66) Christiane Bilodeau (Canada)

67) Katelyn Walcroft (Canada)