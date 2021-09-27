Rochette doubles up to sweep Rochester CX weekend

Maghalie Rochette opened her cyclocross season with a pair of wins at the new USCX series over the weekend. The Canadian national champion and Pan Am continental champion walked away with back-to-back wins on Saturday and Sunday at Rochester CX.

Michael van den Ham was the top Canadian man both days, scoring two top-5 finishes in New York.

Rochette repeats

Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) won Saturday’s C1 event in Rochester by 22 seconds over Clara Honsinger (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com). Caroline Mani (Pactimo Sports) followed a minute later in third.

On Sunday, Rochette repeated that feat in the Rochester C2 event. Again, Hongsinger followed in second, this time by 59 seconds. Mani rounded out the podium with exactly the same time gap to the Canadian’s winning time.

The pair of wins puts Rochette out in front of the new, eight-race USCX series. The new cyclocross series includes eight races over four venues in 2021. After the opening weekend at Rochester CX, the USCX series rolls right into the second weekend at Charm City CX in Baltimore on Oct. 2-3.

Van den Ham hunts for the podium

On the men’s side, Michael van den Ham (Easton Giant CX) represented the maple leaf with two top-5 finishes at Rochester CX. In Saturday’s UCI C1 event, van den Ham was fourth behind Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-hens-maes). Kerry Werner (Kona) and Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) kept the Canadian off the podium, finishing second and third.

On Sunday, van den Ham was fifth. Again, Baestaens took the win with Hyde and Werner rounding out the podium. This time, Hyde took silver ahead of Werner.

Saturday: Rochester CX – USCX #1 (UCI C1) – Sept. 25, 2021

Elite Women

1 ROCHETTE Maghalie Specialized / Feedback Sports 49:27 – 2 HONSINGER Clara Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 49:49 +22 3 MANI Caroline Pactimo Fierce 50:48 +1:21 4 NUSS Raylyn Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 51:31 +2:04 5 ZAVETA Erica The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 51:43 +2:16 6 ARENSMAN Hannah Sycamore Cycles 51:55 +2:28 7 ANTHONY Crystal Liv Racing Collective 52:24 +2:57 8 FAHRINGER Rebecca Kona Maxxis Shimano 52:29 +3:02 9 BERNSTEIN Caitlin Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES 52:29 +3:02 10 KEOUGH Kaitlin Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com 52:55 +3:28

Elite Men

1 BAESTAENS Vincent Deschacht-hens-maes 58:20 – 2 WERNER JR. Kerry The Kona Adventure Team 58:29 +09 3 HYDE Stephen Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 58:35 +15 4 VAN DEM HAM Michael Easton Giant CX 59:08 +48 5 HECHT Gage Aevolo 59:11 +51 6 HAIDET Lance L39ION of Los Angeles 59:19 +59 7 WHITE Curtis Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 59:30 +1:10 8 SWARTZ Caleb Giant/Neff Cycle Service 59:40 +1:20 9 FIX Brannan Fix Racing 59:43 +1:23 10 VAN DER MEER Gosse Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels 1:00:10 +1:50

Sunday: Rochester CX – USCX #2 (UCI C2) – Sept. 26, 2021

Elite Women

1 ROCHETTE Maghalie Specialized / Feedback Sports 53:00 – 2 HONSINGER Clara Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 53:59 +59 3 MANI Caroline Pactimo Fierce 54:21 +1:21 4 KEOUGH Kaitlin Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com 54:32 +1:32 5 NUSS Raylyn Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 54:43 +1:43 6 CLOUSE Kaitlin Cannondale Cyclocross World 54:59 +1:59 7 ZAVETA Erica The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 55:13 +2:13 8 ARENSMAN Hannah Sycamore Cycles 55:45 +2:45 9 ANTHONY Crystal Liv Racing Collective 55:59 +2:59 10 MEGALE Anna Trek CXC 56:03 +3:03

Elite Men