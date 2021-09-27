Rochette doubles up to sweep Rochester CX weekend
Canadian champ wins both days of first USCX seriesPhoto by: David Gagnon
Maghalie Rochette opened her cyclocross season with a pair of wins at the new USCX series over the weekend. The Canadian national champion and Pan Am continental champion walked away with back-to-back wins on Saturday and Sunday at Rochester CX.
Michael van den Ham was the top Canadian man both days, scoring two top-5 finishes in New York.
Rochette repeats
Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) won Saturday’s C1 event in Rochester by 22 seconds over Clara Honsinger (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com). Caroline Mani (Pactimo Sports) followed a minute later in third.
On Sunday, Rochette repeated that feat in the Rochester C2 event. Again, Hongsinger followed in second, this time by 59 seconds. Mani rounded out the podium with exactly the same time gap to the Canadian’s winning time.
The pair of wins puts Rochette out in front of the new, eight-race USCX series. The new cyclocross series includes eight races over four venues in 2021. After the opening weekend at Rochester CX, the USCX series rolls right into the second weekend at Charm City CX in Baltimore on Oct. 2-3.
Van den Ham hunts for the podium
On the men’s side, Michael van den Ham (Easton Giant CX) represented the maple leaf with two top-5 finishes at Rochester CX. In Saturday’s UCI C1 event, van den Ham was fourth behind Vincent Baestaens (Deschacht-hens-maes). Kerry Werner (Kona) and Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) kept the Canadian off the podium, finishing second and third.
On Sunday, van den Ham was fifth. Again, Baestaens took the win with Hyde and Werner rounding out the podium. This time, Hyde took silver ahead of Werner.
Saturday: Rochester CX – USCX #1 (UCI C1) – Sept. 25, 2021
Elite Women
|1
|ROCHETTE
|Maghalie
|Specialized / Feedback Sports
|49:27
|–
|2
|HONSINGER
|Clara
|Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|49:49
|+22
|3
|MANI
|Caroline
|Pactimo Fierce
|50:48
|+1:21
|4
|NUSS
|Raylyn
|Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|51:31
|+2:04
|5
|ZAVETA
|Erica
|The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|51:43
|+2:16
|6
|ARENSMAN
|Hannah
|Sycamore Cycles
|51:55
|+2:28
|7
|ANTHONY
|Crystal
|Liv Racing Collective
|52:24
|+2:57
|8
|FAHRINGER
|Rebecca
|Kona Maxxis Shimano
|52:29
|+3:02
|9
|BERNSTEIN
|Caitlin
|Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES
|52:29
|+3:02
|10
|KEOUGH
|Kaitlin
|Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|52:55
|+3:28
Elite Men
|1
|BAESTAENS
|Vincent
|Deschacht-hens-maes
|58:20
|–
|2
|WERNER JR.
|Kerry
|The Kona Adventure Team
|58:29
|+09
|3
|HYDE
|Stephen
|Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|58:35
|+15
|4
|VAN DEM HAM
|Michael
|Easton Giant CX
|59:08
|+48
|5
|HECHT
|Gage
|Aevolo
|59:11
|+51
|6
|HAIDET
|Lance
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|59:19
|+59
|7
|WHITE
|Curtis
|Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|59:30
|+1:10
|8
|SWARTZ
|Caleb
|Giant/Neff Cycle Service
|59:40
|+1:20
|9
|FIX
|Brannan
|Fix Racing
|59:43
|+1:23
|10
|VAN DER MEER
|Gosse
|Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels
|1:00:10
|+1:50
Sunday: Rochester CX – USCX #2 (UCI C2) – Sept. 26, 2021
Elite Women
|1
|ROCHETTE
|Maghalie
|Specialized / Feedback Sports
|53:00
|–
|2
|HONSINGER
|Clara
|Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|53:59
|+59
|3
|MANI
|Caroline
|Pactimo Fierce
|54:21
|+1:21
|4
|KEOUGH
|Kaitlin
|Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|54:32
|+1:32
|5
|NUSS
|Raylyn
|Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|54:43
|+1:43
|6
|CLOUSE
|Kaitlin
|Cannondale Cyclocross World
|54:59
|+1:59
|7
|ZAVETA
|Erica
|The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|55:13
|+2:13
|8
|ARENSMAN
|Hannah
|Sycamore Cycles
|55:45
|+2:45
|9
|ANTHONY
|Crystal
|Liv Racing Collective
|55:59
|+2:59
|10
|MEGALE
|Anna
|Trek CXC
|56:03
|+3:03
Elite Men
|1
|BAESTAENS
|Vincent
|Deschacht-hens-maes
|1:01:53
|–
|2
|HYDE
|Stephen
|Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|1:02:00
|+07
|3
|WERNER JR.
|Kerry
|The Kona Adventure Team
|1:02:15
|+22
|4
|WHITE
|Curtis
|Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:02:25
|+32
|5
|VAN DEN HAM
|Michael
|Easton Giant CX
|1:02:45
|+52
|6
|HECHT
|Gage
|Aevolo
|1:02:51
|+58
|7
|FIX
|Brannan
|Fix Racing
|1:03:04
|+1:11
|8
|VAN DER MEER
|Gosse
|Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Wheels
|1:03:42
|+1:49
|9
|BRUNNER
|Eric
|Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|1:04:25
|+2:32
|10
|SWARTZ
|Caleb
|Giant/Neff Cycle Service
|1:04:39
|+2:46