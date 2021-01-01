Rochette rings in the New Year with 12th in Round 5 of the X2O Trofee, Alvarado earns win

Cyclocross celebrated the New Year with the GP Sven Nys, also known as the fifth round of the X2O Trofee in Baal, Belgium. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado not only won for the second year in a row, but she also took her second consecutive round of the series. It was another all-Dutch podium. Maghalie Rochette was 12th place for her second X2O Trofee race in a row.

Of the three main cyclocross series—World Cup, Superprestige and X2O Trofee—X2O has the most rounds left. After Baal, three races remain. It’s been a very competitive X2O Trofee on the women’s side; Annemarie Worst and Denise Betsema both took victories, while Lucinda Brand and Alvarado claimed the other two. Brand has been on a real charge this season. She has won nine of her last 12 races and leads the World Cup, Superpestige and X2O series, the latter of which by 53 seconds over Betsema.

Of course, Friday was also a day for ringing in the changes. Brand’s Telenet Baloise Lions team was now Baloise Trek Lions and sporting new duds.

Betsema, Alvarado and Brand led the way in the first half of the lap before Betsema and Alvarado pulled away, but only by four-seconds.

Brand made the junction on Lap 2. The off-camber section sent Alvarado and Brand into the mud, but they recovered and rejoined their compatriot. Another error from the world champion put her on the back foot. Rochette was in 13th after two laps.

Once again the three best riders of the season reunited at the front of the race on Lap 3. Behind them, Sanne Cant, Fem van Empel and Annemarie Worst made up the closest chase group. After Betsema fell on the same off-camber section and delayed Brand, Alvarado opened up a gap, but the series leader quickly came back. When they heard the bell, the trio was intact.

On the bell lap, Brand went to the front. Alvarado kept on her rival’s wheel, Betsema a little farther back.

On the tricky off-camber section, Alvarado stayed on her bike while Brand ran it; this gave the world champion a little gap. Again Brand came back. Alvarado squeaked by Brand and pried out more space in the final 500 metres, winning by four seconds. Brand now leads Betsema by 58 seconds in the overall standings; Rochette is 13th in the GC.

Round six arrives January 23 in Hamme at Flandriancross.



2020-2021 X2O Badkamers Trofee Round 4, GP Sven Nys, Elite Women

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 39:52

2) Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) +0:03

3) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:18

12) Maghalie Rochette (Canada/Specialized) +2:57

21) Sidney McGill (Canada) +6:58

30) Siobhan Kelly (Canada) +11:07