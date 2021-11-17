That cool 12-year-old kid from the Tour of Britain is Scottish champ

You might remember in September when a young cyclist rode alongside the breakaway during stage seven of the Tour of Britain. Xander Graham sprinted on the sidewalk as the four-man escape rode beside him. As Pascal Eenkhoorn of Team Jumbo-Visma passed him, he handed Graham a water bottle and created a moment to remember not only for the young Scot, but for cycling fans everywhere.

Epic moment! full-kit kid joins breakaway at Tour of Britain 2021 (bido… https://t.co/pOFiOtIPz7 via @YouTube — Kenneth Andrew Love (@KennethALoveK2P) September 17, 2021

The special moment just got better for Graham, as the next day he was invited to join the Dutch squad on the podium for the team presentation…in full Jumbo-Visma kit.

It turns out Graham may be someone to watch in the future. The Scot took the under-14 Scottish ‘cross championships on Sunday. In 2032 when you’re watching the Tour de France on HologramTV from your self-driving car, remember the name Xander Graham.