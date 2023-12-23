The Big Three finally throw down in Antwerp World Cup, van der Poel dominates

The Big Three–Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock–finally threw down this cross season in Saturday’s ninth round of the World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium. World champion van der Poel dominated to win his third consecutive race in the space of a week and his first 2023-2024 World Cup event. All three riders had won races since December 9, van Aert and van der Poel victorious in their first efforts, and Pidcock earning the flowers in Namur. Van Aert and van der Poel raced on Friday at the Exact Cross series in Mol, with van der Poel winning in a canter.

The Situation Before Saturday

Winner of two rounds, Eli Iserbyt was on top of the standings 47 points clear of another brace winner, Pim Ronhaar.

Ryan Kamp seized the hole shot on Lap 1, Iserbyt on his six. Pidcock and van der Poel had to move up many positions. Van Aert was sixth midway through the sandy first circuit, Pidcock 16th, van der Poel 21st. Meanwhile, Iserbyt and Joris Nieuwenhuis led the long string. Ronhaar grabbed the reins. Van Aert fell on the beach.

Van der Poel rounded Pidcock and started making his way upstream at the start of Lap 2. The string remained long and Michael Vanthourenhout, not having the best season, was in Position 3. Van Aert and van der Poel were eighth and ninth respectively, with Pidcock 12th. After the planks, the world champion was sixth, van Aert clinging to him. By the beach stretch, van der Poel was in second place behind Vanthourenhout.

On Lap 3 of 8, Iserbyt was on point. When he had problem remounting, van der Poel struck and pushed out a gap. Van Aert was sixth and Pidcock 14th. Ronhaar led the chase 15 seconds back.

The chase string was still long on Lap 4 of 8, Iserbyt doing the majority of work at the front. But they were pursuing a ghost 42 seconds clear.

+44s gap on the rest of the field 🤯 MVDP doing a MVDP in Antwerpen 🤝 @SportPic_Agency #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/NzoG8EgYBm — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) December 23, 2023

Lap 5 witnessed the podium battle continue between 12 riders, Nieuwenhuis and Laurens Sweeck keeping close tabs on Iserbyt. Pidcock dropped off the back with Lars van der Haar. Was van Aert biding his time?

Nieuwenhuis barged his way to the front on Lap 6. Pidcock and van der Haar latched onto the podium serpent in a section of sand. Hardly anyone had pitted at this point of the race. By the end of the sixth circuit, gaps formed in the chase.

Van der Poel headed into the penultimate lap with a 46-second lead. Iserbyt tried to shake off Nieuwenhuis and van Aert, but the Jumbo-Visma man wouldn’t relent. Van Aert grabbed the wheel.

On the bell lap, van Aert and Iserbyt carried on their podium tussle. Van Aert finally rid himself of the World Cup leader. Van der Poel had plenty of time to celebrate before the line.

The next round is Boxing Day in Gavere.

2023-2024 X2O UCI World Cup, Round 9, Antwerp

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 1:00:20

2) Wout van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) +0:29

3) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:39