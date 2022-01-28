The “Canada Eh” quartet comes fourth in mixed team relay at Fayetteville ‘cross Worlds

The first UCI ‘cross World Championships in the U.S.A. since 2013 kicked off on Friday with the mixed relay test race. No rainbow bands or medals were on offer but glory was. Canada had two teams of four in the contest and Canada A–or Canada Eh–placed fourth via the efforts of Michael van den Ham, Sydney McGill, Ava Holmgren and Owen Clark. Italy was the top squad, with USA A and Belgium rounding out the podium.

You can watch the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships on FloBikes.

UCI’s last minute rule change

The week leading up to the Worlds was tough on the national teams as some selected riders came down with COVID or other illnesses and at least one Brit, Anna Kay, suffered a concussion at the Hoogerheide World Cup. On Thursday, the UCI relaxed the team relay participation rules, so that instead of teams of six riders consisting of one elite male, one elite female and two male and two female riders of U23 or Junior age, nations could field squads of four of a more flexible composition. Six laps of 3 km were reduced to four. Nations could also have two teams.

With the Netherlands not fielding a team, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Italy, U.S.A. A & B and Canada A & B found plenty of room at Friday’s start line. The seven teams could set their own order.

Sixteen-rider-strong Team Canada was ready for the weekend.

The two Canadian teams

Canada A, or Canada, Eh?: Michael van den Ham (elite men), Sydney McGill (elite women), Ava Holmgren (Junior women), Owen Clark (U23 men)

Canada B: Tyler Orschel (elite men), Isabella Holmgren (Junior women), Jenaya Francis (U23 women), Ian Ackert (U23 men)

Italy nabbed the hole shot on Lap 1 with van den Ham in Position 4. Belgium’s Daan Soete took over at the front on a very fast first circuit and pulled out a big gap before the curving 39-step staircase. The two starting Americans were Soete’s closest pursuers. The first riders tapped elbows with the second riders.

McGill was tapped by van dan Ham and Isbella Holmgren took the tap from Orschel to start Lap 2. McGill was keeping close to American Madigan Munroe. Holmgren had to catch up. Czech Michael Boros was the new leader, but his chain came off. Italian champion Silvia Perseco was then in Position 1, with Boros in pursuit.

On Lap 3, Sidney McGill tagged in Ava Holmgren and Ava’s sister brought Jenaya Francis into the race. Canada Eh was +0:46 and Canada B was +1:18. The Czechs and the Italians battled for first place. Ava had American elite women’s champion Clara Honsinger to chase for fourth. Francis had a slow crash on a steep little hill. Czech Krystyna Zemenova pulled out a healthy gap; she had Katerina Nash to pass the baton to.

Honsinger had closed in on the Italian before the exchange heading into the bell lap. Clark Owen and Ian Ackert were the anchors for the Canadian teams. It became very tight at the front between USA A, the Czech Republic and Italy. Two U23 men, American Scott Funston and Italian Davide Toneatti, dropped Nash and battled for the win. Belgium’s U23 man anchor pushed Nash out of third. Toneatti made an attack that dislodged the American and hung on for the victory. Owen pulled past Nash establishing Canada Eh as the top Canuck quartet in fourth.

The World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas continue tomorrow with the Junior women, U23 men and Elite Women’s races, starting at 11:50 EST.



2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, Mixed Team Relay

1) Italy 31:00

2) U.S.A. A +0:07

3) Belgium +0:16

4) Canada Eh +0:46

7) Canada B +1:56