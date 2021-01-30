The Dutch claim the first UCI Cyclocross World Championships rainbow jersey

In what should be a Belgium vs The Netherlands weekend at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, the Dutch took Round 1, as Pim Ronhaar soloed to victory in the U23 men’s race on a sandy, seaside course in Ostend, Belgium. In fact, the Dutch went one-two on the day. There were no Canadians in the contest.

The course was 2.9-km long. The wind had the sea heaving and rain earlier in the day primed the mud for the first race. It was only 2 degrees celcius.

The Dutch took control soon after the gun, leading through the beach section, which helped to make the selection. Neils Vandeputte of Belgium, 15th in the Superprestige series’ elite men’s category and 18th in the X2O Trofee series, nabbed the lead. Three Dutch and four Belgians finished Lap 1 in 8:27.

The field compressed again on Lap 2‘s sand section, but once more, Belgians and Dutchmen emerged at the front, Brit Ben Turner the only exception in the top-10. Four laps remained.

Ronhaar gapped the others on Lap 3, six seconds clear at the top of the long, steep bridge. Belgians Timo Kielich and Toon Vandebosch and Dutchman Tim van Dijke comprised the closest chase group.

Ryan Kamp of the Netherlands, the current U23 world champion, sits ninth in the elite men’s Superprestige standings and eleventh in the X2O Trofee. He was up into fourth place on Lap 4, letting Kielich and Emiel Verstrynge do the chasing, but he wiped out on the stairs. Ronhaar led the Belgians by 7 seconds, with Kamp a further 5 seconds back.

On the penultimate lap Ronhaar expanded his lead. When he heard the bell, he had a 19-second gap. Kamp came back to the two Belgians

On the bell lap, Kamp meant to snag a podium position. He made a move on the beach. Kielich was equal to Kamp, but they dropped Verstrynge. Kamp then shed Keilich, who shrugged as he crossed the line in the bronze position. Ronhaar flapped his wings in celebration.

2021 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, U23 men

Gold) Pim Ronhaar (The Netherlands) 49:47

Silver) Ryan Kamp (The Netherlands) +0:08

Bronze) Timo Kielich (Belgium) +0:14