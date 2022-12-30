This was the absolutely thrilling sprint between Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock

There was another incredibly exciting ‘cross race on Friday, and the result quite literally came down to the last 100 m. The Exact Cross in Loenhout, Belgium was a rainy and muddy race that had plenty of drama.

It was another clash of the titans, and once again, Wout van Aert, Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel were the men to beat. Van der Poel had a slight lead as the race neared the end, but after a bit of a wobble in a muddy section, the Belgian and Brit caught him.

As the three leaders came to the line, it was MvdP leading it out, but he had nothing on van Aert in the sprint. The Jumbo-Visma took the win in spectacular fashion. Canada’s Evan Russell finished in 55th, along with Cody Scott in 69th, and Alexander Woodford in 71st.