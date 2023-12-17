Tom Pidcock storms to victory in Namur World Cup

After coming runner-up in his season debut on Saturday, Tom Pidcock took his first victory of 2023-2024 in the Namur World Cup. The Ineos Grenadier came out on top in a fine battle with Pim Ronhaar. Fourth place Eli Iserbyt continues to lead the series after eight rounds by 47 points.

The Situation Before Sunday

Five riders had won the first seven rounds of the World Cup. Double winner Iserbyt led the other double winner Ronhaar by 55 points.

The 36-rider strong field charged up the first climb on Lap 1. Gerben Kuypers claimed the initial lead with Ryan Kamp and Kevin Kuhn on his wheel. Pidcock had to fight upstream from Position 20. Poor Kuypers lost his chain on a descent and that was it for his effort as Kamp assumed the lead. Pidcock was looming in sixth 6:00 into the race. Val di Sole winner Joris Nieuwenhuis led over the line.

Nieuwenhuis, Kamp and Ronhaar made up the leading trio on Lap 2. Pidcock arrived at Position 4 and Iserbyt finally mixed in behind the Brit. Pidcock’s chain then bounced off. Nieuwenhuis and Ronhaar were seven seconds clear of Kamp and Iserbyt by the end of the lap.

The two Baloise Trek Lions carried on at the front on Lap 3 of 8. Shoe problems seemed endemic on Sunday in Namur. Pidcock made it back up to fourth, but he had 21 seconds to make up. Iserbyt’s machine bucked him off and he had to chase harder. Kamp and Pidcock started to reel in the Lions and were 13 seconds in arrears by the line.

Ronhaar started to distance his teammate on Lap 4. After a long pursuit, Pidcock caught Nieuwenhuis at the 26:50 mark and immediately passed the Dutchman. Ronhaar was six seconds clear by the end of the circuit.

Ronhaar could feel Pidcock breathing down his neck on Lap 5. Nieuwenhuis lost ground on Pidcock, but Iserbyt was still 16 seconds adrift of the final podium spot. Ronhaar carried a three-second lead into Lap 6.

Both Ronhaar and Pidcock took fresh bikes at the start of Lap 6. Pidcock made the junction at the 40 minute mark but Ronhaar wouldn’t relent.

The duo headed into the penultimate lap together. Pidcock pitted but Ronhaar did not. Pidcock attacked and passed. Ronhaar started to lose ground.

Pidcock had nine seconds in hand when he heard the bell, but he suffered a puncture and had to pit again. Ronhaar found new hope. But Pidcock wouldn’t be denied.

The next round is Saturday in Antwerp.

2023-2024 UCI Cross World Cup, Round 8, Namur

1) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Ineos) 59:45

2) Pim Ronhaar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:15

3) Joris Nieuwenhuis (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:33