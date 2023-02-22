U.S.A. down to one cyclocross World Cup race in 2023-2024

The UCI announced its 2023-2024 cyclocross on Wednesday, and the news isn’t great for the U.S.A., as it’s down to one race at the beginning of the season, after two in 2022-2023 and three in 2021-2022. Waterloo, Wiconsin will still kick off the series on October 15. There are still 14 races.

France receives two races next season and Benidorm, Spain hosts again, and the Tabor, Czech Republic race won’t be in the Cup, but will be the setting for the 2024 Worlds. After hosting the Worlds, the Hoogerheide course in the Netherlands returns to round off the schedule.

Laurens Sweeck and Fem van Empel earned the 2022-2023 elite titles.

2023-2024 UCI Cyclocross World Cup

October 15 Waterloo, U.S.A.

October 29 Maasmechelen, Belgium

November 12 Dendermonde, Belgium

November 19 Troyes, France

November 26 Dublin, Ireland

December 3 Flamanville, France

December 10 Val di Sole, Italy

December 17 Namur, Belgium

December 23 Antwerpen, Belgium

December 26 Gavere, Belgium

December 30 Hulst, the Netherlands

January 7 Zonhoven, Belgium

Janurary 21 Benidorm, Spain

January 28 Hoogerheide, the Netherlands